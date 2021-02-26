South Dakota Governor: Legislation for Youth Hunting, Fishing

PIERRE, South Dakota (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1034, which simplifies youth hunting and fishing requirements in South Dakota.

“2020 was a tremendous year for youth hunting and fishing in South Dakota, and we’re building on that for the future,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The goal of this legislation is to get more young people involved in our outdoor way of life at an early age so they continue those experiences long into their adulthood.”

House Bill 1034:

Provides consistent age requirements across all youth licenses for those under the age of 18;

Allows resident and nonresident youth to fish without a license;

Allows nonresident youth age 15 and under to participate in the mentored hunting program with a resident sponsor;

Clarifies small game license and deer license requirements for youth.

In 2020, South Dakota saw increases in youth and first-time hunters. The state also sold a record number of licenses for youth-mentored hunting. And South Dakota saw increases in youth combo licenses as well as resident and nonresident fishing licenses.