South Charleston: Clay Dempsey Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

South Charleston Man, Clay Dempsey Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Clay Dempsey, 37, of South Charleston, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

“Great work by MDENT and the South Charleston Police Department in nabbing Dempsey and Banks,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The work of law enforcement ended the drug dealing careers of the defendants and kept nearly 150 grams of heroin off our streets and away from our families. We are committed to ridding our communities of poison peddlers like these two.”

Dempsey previously pled guilty and admitted that in February 2019, he allowed Troskey Banks to stay in his residence and store his heroin for distribution in exchange for heroin. MDENT detectives searched Dempsey’s residence on February 20, 2019, and located Dempsey, Banks, $7,530 cash, and approximately 147.955 grams of heroin intended for distribution. Dempsey also admitted that on January 27, 2020, at co-defendant Troskey Banks’ direction, he drove to Cleveland, Ohio and met with an individual.

That individual then directed him to a location where a maroon minivan was parked. Dempsey switched the van he drove to Cleveland and drove the maroon minivan back to South Charleston. Banks directed him to park the minivan at a specific address in South Charleston. Dempsey parked the van at the location directed by Banks with the intent to come back later and meet with Banks to allow him to get inside the van and retrieve the controlled substances stored inside. Dempsey admitted that he knew that the purpose of his trip was to bring back controlled substances for Banks to distribute. Officers with the South Charleston Police Department later searched the van and recovered a bag of methamphetamine weighing 108.42 grams.

Banks was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and the South Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

