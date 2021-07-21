COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Wild West of Myrtle Beach, Inc. (Wild West), a boots and apparel retailer, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The more than $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1996, Wild West is a family-owned and operated company that retails and distributes men’s, women’s and children’s boots and accessories.

Located at 3683 Ralph Ellis Boulevard in Loris, Wild West’s expansion will include a 50,000-square-foot distribution center to support the company’s e-commerce division.

The company will begin hiring immediately. Individuals interested in joining the Wild West team should visit SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with costs related to the project.

“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing family-owned businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Wild West’s decision to expand and create 40 new jobs in Horry County, and we look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster