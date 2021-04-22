South Carolina: VOCO America Expanding in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) VOCO America, Inc. (VOCO), a subsidiary of VOCO GmbH, today announced plans to expand the company’s North American headquarters in Lancaster County. The more than $3.2 million investment is expected to create 15 new jobs.

Founded in 1981, VOCO is a German-based manufacturer of dental materials. The company’s clinically customized and economical products are used by dentists and technicians in more than 110 countries around the world.

Located at 1255 Rosemont Drive in Indian Land, VOCO will construct a new, company-owned 16,000-square-foot facility which will serve as its headquarters and include a state-of-the-art training center.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the VOCO team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“VOCO America, Inc. has chosen to expand in Indian Land and Lancaster County for its access to a skilled workforce in the North and South Carolina metro-Charlotte area and the location’s excellent proximity to the Charlotte Douglas International airport, which makes traveling simple and economical. We are committed to our community and will work with several local companies to construct an attractive office building at Rosemont Business Park.” -VOCO America, Inc. CEO Leif Ebert

“We’re always proud when a company chooses to invest in South Carolina, but it’s truly special when a company like VOCO decides to expand its headquarters here. I congratulate VOCO on this outstanding announcement, and I look forward to their continued growth.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is not only a manufacturing powerhouse, but it is also a top choice for companies to establish their corporate headquarters. We congratulate VOCO on this announcement, and we look forward to continuing this remarkable partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Lancaster County couldn’t be happier that VOCO America, Inc. is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Indian Land. They are an excellent company, and their decision is reflective of how our community is a strong, welcoming and supportive home for international, domestic and existing businesses.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert