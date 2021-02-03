South Carolina: United Community Bank in Greenville County

United Community Bank names new corporate headquarters and expands in Greenville County

$24.8 million investment will create 227 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) United Community Bank, a retail and commercial banking service provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County and name the location as the company’s new corporate headquarters. The $24.8 million investment will create 227 new jobs.

Founded in 1950, United Community Bank is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with more than 160 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. With an executive presence in Greenville County since 2012, United Community Bank specializes in personalized banking services for individuals and businesses. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products such as specialized lending, mortgage, advisory services, treasury management and wealth management.

Located at 200 East Camperdown Way in Greenville, United Community Bank’s new facility will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and will also house a retail branch.

The company’s new headquarters are expected to be completed by 2024. Individuals interested in joining the United Community Bank team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded Greenville County a $750,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are pleased to establish a permanent, long-term presence in Greenville as part of our growth strategy. As we expand across the Southeast, we continually evaluate the right solutions for the future of our company and see this investment as a significant step toward preserving the special culture we have built over the last 70 years. We remain committed to all communities across our footprint and look forward to being a contributor to business growth across the entire region.” –United Community Banks, Inc. Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton

“It is a testament to the overall excellence of our state when a company decides to establish their headquarters in South Carolina. We welcome United Community Bank to their new home and celebrate the 227 jobs they are bringing to the Greenville community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With United Community Bank expanding in Greenville County and selecting the location to be the company’s new corporate headquarters, we celebrate another big win for the state and local community. We look forward to watching their continued growth in our community for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Since 2012, United Community Bank has demonstrated a strong commitment to Greenville County and our state by steadily expanding services and operations. County council has worked diligently to ensure a favorable business climate which enables quality companies like United Community Bank to thrive here. This expansion and establishment of United Community Bank’s new headquarters in Greenville is testament that our economic development strategies continue to pay dividends.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

“United Community Bank has been an excellent, long-term partner to the city of Greenville. United Community Bank’s expanded commitment and decision to make Greenville its headquarters affirms the work we’ve done to retain and attract strong corporate citizens. With our mission to support financial services, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing, Greenville is establishing itself as a destination for innovation and a first-class workforce.” -City of Greenville Mayor Knox White