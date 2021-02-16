Politics

South Carolina: TTI Floor Care North America in Spartanburg County

TTI Floor Care North America establishing operations in Spartanburg County

$93 million investment will create 134 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) TTI Floor Care North America, a leading floor care company, has announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Spartanburg County.  The company, along with its partners, will invest $93 million and create 134 new jobs.

Located at 578 Robinson Road in Greer, TTI Floor Care North America’s brands include Hoover®, Oreck® and Dirt Devil®.  The company sells vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment and solutions and accessories for hard floors and carpets to consumers and commercial businesses.  The new distribution center will be utilized to serve TTI Floor Care North America’s customers throughout the East and Midwest regions of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be operational in March 2021 and completed in the latter half of the year.  Individuals interested in joining the TTI Floor Care North America team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

