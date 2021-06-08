South Carolina: SouthWood Establishing in York County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) SouthWood Corporation (SouthWood), a leading provider of signage products and services, today announced plans to establish operations in York County. The more than $6.4 million investment will create 73 new jobs.

The 51-year-old designated veteran-owned business is a full-service, design-build signage firm that provides in-house consultation, project management, design development, manufacturing and installation.

Located at Aspen Business Park in Rock Hill, SouthWood’s new facility will allow the company to expand capacity, push innovation and further modernize operations.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the SouthWood team should email [email protected]

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“We’re excited to welcome SouthWood to the Palmetto State. This $6.4 million investment that will create 73 new jobs for South Carolinians is a real reason to celebrate. We value this new partnership with SouthWood and look forward to watching them grow and succeed here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster