South Carolina: Palmetto Yacht Management in Clarendon County

Apr 15, 2021
COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Palmetto Yacht Management, a marine transport company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County.  The more than $3.7 million investment will create 211 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2007, Palmetto Yacht Management specializes in luxury and oversized marine transport along the East Coast.  Additionally, the company offers secure storage service for personal boats.

Located at 20th Century Drive in Manning, Palmetto Yacht Management’s facility will serve as the company’s new headquarters.  The new operations will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The facility is expected to be completed by May 2022.  Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Yacht Management team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the project.

