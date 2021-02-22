South Carolina: Pall Corporation Operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Pall Corporation (Pall), a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company is creating 425 new jobs and investing $30.2 million into a new facility that will support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pall serves the needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry and works with clients around the world to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies.

Located at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, Pall’s new facility will focus primarily on single-use technology such as the Allegro™single-use platform.

The facility is expected to be operational in May 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Pall team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We look forward to building our presence in this county.” -Pall Life Sciences President Joseph Repp

“Pall Corporation’s decision to invest into South Carolina comes at a time when our life sciences sector has evolved into one of our fastest-growing industries. The continued development of life sciences will create high-paying jobs that will ensure wellness and prosperity in South Carolina for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We could not be happier with Pall Corporation’s decision to invest in Spartanburg County. We welcome this globally recognized company to South Carolina, and we look forward to partnering with them going forward.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The decision by Pall Corporation to come to Spartanburg is a win for our county, and a win for our budding life sciences sector. The variety of investments coming into our county, and the diversity of the industries that now call Spartanburg home, is a sign that our future is bright in the years to come.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt