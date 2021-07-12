COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Last Step Recycling, LLC, an automotive shredder residue (ASR) company, today announced plans to establish operations in Chester County. The $46.4 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2019, Last Step Recycling, LLC processes ASR to capture metals such as copper, aluminum and other resources. These recycled metals are then used in appliances, automobiles and technology equipment across numerous industries.

Located in Chester Technology Park in Chester, Last Step Recycling, LLC’s new facility will recover sellable material from ASR that would normally go to a landfill. This green initiative will reduce waste and preserve natural resources.

The new facility is expected to be operational by July 2022. Last Step Recycling, LLC will begin hiring in the spring of 2022.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Chester County to assist with costs related to the project.

“It’s exciting to see innovative companies continue to establish operations in our state. We congratulate Last Step Recycling, LLC for their new facility in Chester County through this $46.4 million investment and the 50 new jobs it will create.” -Gov. Henry McMaster