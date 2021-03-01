South Carolina: King Machine Expanding in Sumter County

King Machine expanding operations in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) King Machine, a tire mold manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The more than $2.6 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

Founded in 1951, King Machine manufactures tire molds and tire components for the original equipment and replacement markets. The company also provides mold services, warehousing, repair and refurbishment as well as consultative technical services to support tire operations.

Located in the Black River Industrial Park in Sumter, King Machine’s expansion includes a custom-finished, 50,000-square-foot facility that will increase the company’s operating capacity.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2024. Individuals interested in joining the King Machine team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“King Machine is excited to continue growing in Sumter, S.C. The support received from the Sumter community and Continental Tire, along with the support and expertise provided by Thompson Turner Construction has solidified our decision to continue investing and creating jobs in Sumter, S.C.” -King Machine CEO Mike Wells

“South Carolina is a global leader in the tire industry, and it’s great to see that trend continue with this expansion by King Machine. These new jobs will make a positive impact within the Sumter community, and we look forward to seeing them grow and succeed in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re always excited to see an existing company grow its presence in our state. Congratulations to King Machine on this latest expansion and the creation of 30 new jobs in Sumter County.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The expansion of King Machine in Sumter County speaks volumes not only about the growth trajectory of the company, but also the support and leadership that we have here. Our goal is to surround businesses with valued stakeholders and a qualified workforce as a foundation for operational excellence.” -Sumter County Council Chairman James T. McCain Jr.

“We are quite pleased to learn of the growth and expansion of King Machine in Sumter and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship. The jobs and investment that accompany this expansion further cement Sumter as a great place to live, work and do business.” -Sumter Mayor David Merchant

“This region is positioned for greatness as evidenced by the recent announcement of the expansion of King Machine in Sumter. We work diligently to provide industries the necessary backing to realize our fullest potential and their ultimate success.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley