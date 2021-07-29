South Carolina Governor Leads Governors Coalition

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster is leading a coalition of governors to protect the lives of unborn children and defend the authority of states to regulate abortions in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Governor McMaster today filed an amicus brief, joined by 11 additional governors, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider and correct its previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey.

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life. That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today’s action is another step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade and securing the precious gift of life for an untold number of children.”

The brief argues that, “the judicial constitutionalization of abortion represents an unwarranted intrusion into the sovereign sphere of the States. Returning to the States the plenary authority to regulate abortion without federal interference would restore the proper (i.e., constitutional) relationship between the States and the Federal Government. It also would produce positive results, including letting the democratic process work as intended, deescalating tensions on this divisive topic, and allowing the States to serve as laboratories of democracy for establishing and implementing suitable abortion regulations based on the latest scientific knowledge.”

The following governors joined Governor McMaster’s brief: Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, Governor Douglas A. Ducey of Arizona, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Governor Brian K. Kemp of Georgia, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.