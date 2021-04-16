South Carolina: E+I Engineering USA Corporation in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) E+I Engineering USA Corporation (E+I Engineering), a leading provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The $13 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering designs, manufactures and sells electrical distribution products. The company’s switchgear power products service large infrastructure projects such as data centers, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

Located at 400 Supreme Industrial Drive in Anderson, E+I Engineering’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. This expansion also includes the addition of modular power solutions to E+I Engineering’s offerings, providing a complete data center power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the E+I Engineering team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction. The Council has also approved job development credits related to the project.