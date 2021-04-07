South Carolina: DHL Establishing Operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) DHL Supply Chain (DHL), a U.S. leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced plans to grow its South Carolina footprint by establishing new operations in Cherokee County. With an investment of more than $92.7 million, the project will create 249 new jobs.

The company provides customized logistics solutions based on globally standardized warehousing, transportation and integrated services components. DHL designs and manages supply chains that drive efficiency, improve quality and create competitive advantage for its customers.

Located at 600 Webber Road in Cowpens, DHL’s new operations will include the development of a 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse, which will increase the company’s operating capacity.

The facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the DHL team should visit WorkforDHL.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Cherokee County to assist with costs associated with the project.

QUOTES

“DHL Supply Chain is excited to once again partner with the state of South Carolina to grow our logistics presence in a very desirable market. We are a firm believer that our investment in the Palmetto State will further solidify our market leadership position in the supply chain and logistics industry.” -DHL Supply Chain Head of Real Estate Solutions, Americas, Carl DeLuca

“We work hard to bring new companies to South Carolina, but it’s always particularly exciting to see one of our existing businesses grow into other areas of the state. We celebrate DHL’s decision to invest $92.7 million and create 249 new jobs in Cherokee County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Logistics companies are right at home in South Carolina. DHL’s new facility in Cherokee County will help our state’s businesses move their products quickly and efficiently in a competitive marketplace.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Another exceptional company adds its name to the long line of industries moving into Cherokee County. We would like to extend a hearty welcome to DHL. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer