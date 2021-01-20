South Carolina: Designer Construction Corporation in Chesterfield County

$4.6 million investment will create 37 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Designer Construction Corporation, a subsidiary of Axhoj Enterprises, today announced plans to establish operations in Chesterfield County. The $4.6 million investment will create 37 new jobs.

Founded in 2000, Designer Construction Corporation specializes in fabricating and implementing components for affordable housing solutions.

Located at 1422 Highway 151 in Pageland, Designer Construction Corporation’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity and manufacturing capabilities.

The new facility is expected to be completed by fall 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Designer Construction Corporation team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Our mission is to accelerate the world’s development of healthy and affordable living environments.” – Designer Construction Corporation CEO Kris Axhoj

“We’re excited to welcome Designer Construction Corporation to South Carolina. The company’s decision to invest $4.6 million and create 37 new jobs in Chesterfield County is great news for our state and a testament to our tremendous workforce.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Construction companies are right at home in South Carolina. Having Designer Construction Corporation establish new operations in Chesterfield County is a big win for the Palmetto State, and we look forward to watching them succeed for years to come.” – Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We welcome Kris Axhoj to Pageland to grow Designer Construction Corporation. This is an exciting addition to the Highway 151 corridor, and we are pleased that they have chosen to make this their home.” – Chesterfield County Council Chairman Al Johnson