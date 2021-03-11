South Carolina: Basware expanding in Lancaster County

Expansion will create approximately 15 new jobs over the next three years

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Basware, a Finland-based e-invoicing solutions provider for enterprises, today announced plans to expand the company’s North American headquarters in Lancaster County. The expansion will create approximately 15 new jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 1985, Basware is a procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solutions provider that has a presence in 14 countries worldwide.

The Basware North American headquarters, located at 1245 Rosemont Drive in Indian Land, will expand operations to increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Basware team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“Basware is pleased to extend our partnership with Lancaster County at our Indian Land, S.C. location for an additional term. Our commitment to the region and the growth potential in this location are some of the many reasons we’ve chosen to remain in South Carolina. The ability to attract talent from both the Charlotte Metro and South Carolina regions is key to our success as we look toward the future expansion potential for Basware.” -Basware National Director of Human Resources Susan Gardner

“We’re proud of our existing industries in the Palmetto State, and Basware is a great example of Team South Carolina’s strength. Congratulations to Lancaster County on this wonderful announcement, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this great company.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate another win for Team South Carolina as Basware expands its operations in Lancaster County. This announcement is further testament that South Carolina is a business-friendly state where companies can grow.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Basware is one of Lancaster County’s premier corporations. Their fintech solutions that enable organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations is impressive and shows how attractive the Indian Land area is for supporting corporations that are changing the way in which companies automate their processes. We are very excited that they have committed to remaining in Indian Land and expanding the operations.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert