South Beloit: Adrian C. Peters Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

South Beloit Man, Adrian C. Peters Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography

ROCKFORD (STL.News) A South Beloit man has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, on charges of producing child pornography.

ADRIAN C. PETERS, 27, pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 12, 2019. Peters admitted in a written plea agreement that from 2012 to 2014 he enticed seven minor victims, ranging in age from 14 to 17, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a recording on computers. Peters then transmitted some of the videos via the internet. The minor victims were from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly imposed the sentence Thursday in federal cout in Rockford.

The sentencing was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the South Beloit Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today