Somerville: Anthony Benson Sentenced for Possession of Cocaine

Career Offender, Anthony Benson Sentenced to Over 12 Years for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Anthony Benson, 41, of Somerville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, in June 2016, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in Memphis, Tennessee, conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Anthony Benson. Agents learned that Benson stored and trafficked cocaine out of a residence located in Somerville, Tennessee. Based upon this information, investigators began making undercover buys from Benson and other family members.

In August 2020, Benson pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in violation of Title 21 United States Code Section 841.

On May 6, 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Benson to 151 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release, based upon his career offender classification.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigation Division and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Raney Irwin and Michelle Kimbril-Parks prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today