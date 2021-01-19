Somerset: Jimmy Siegfried Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

Somerset Man, Jimmy Siegfried Grider Sentenced to 206 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

LONDON, KY (STL.News) A Somerset, Ky., man, Jimmy Siegfried Grider, 56, was sentenced to 206 months in federal prison on Tuesday, before U.S. District Court Judge Claria Horn Boom, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, between January 2015 and September 2018, Grider admitted to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and on March 28, 2018, law enforcement seized 187 grams of methamphetamine from his residence. Grider admitted to developing an arrangement with a methamphetamine dealer, through whom he regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine, and then sold the methamphetamine in the Pulaski County area.

Grider was previously convicted for manufacturing methamphetamine in Pulaski Circuit Court in March 2005. Grider pleaded guilty to the federal charge in July 2020.

Under federal law, Grider must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years, following his release.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; Chief William Hunt, Somerset Police Department; Chief Wayne Bird, Williamsburg Police Department; and Sheriff Greg Speck, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, Somerset Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today