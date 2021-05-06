Snow Hill: Derrell Jones Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Snow Hill Man, Roderick Derrell Jones Sentenced to 18 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Snow Hill man was sentenced today to 216 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine. In addition, he was fined $10,900.00 by the court.

According to court documents, Roderick Derrell Jones, a/k/a “Coffee” and “Base,” 41, distributed a total of over ninety (90) grams of crystal methamphetamines during three controlled purchases in April and May of 2020. The methamphetamine seized during those deals was either 99% or 100% pure.

Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) also learned that Jones was seeking assistance with a planned armed robbery. Jones had commented that he would be willing to put a gun to the head of an infant child in order to extract more money from the intended victim. ATF utilized an informant to meet with Jones in order to divert his attention from an actual victim, and instead arrested him when he was in route to another planned armed robbery. He was found in possession of a firearm that day.

Jones was previously convicted in State Court in 1997 of Common Law Robbery and in 2002 of Second-Degree Rape and of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of Indecent Exposure between 2016 and 2018.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Kinston Police Department and the ATF investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura S. Howard prosecuted the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:20-cr-00061-M-1.

