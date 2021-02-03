Parmelee Man, Trudell Smith Sentenced for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on February 1, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Trudell Smith, Jr., age 30, was sentenced to time served through May 13, 2021, equal to approximately 21 months in custody, five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 14, 2019. He pled guilty on November 30, 2020.

Smith was convicted of a sex offense in February 2008. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. Between May 27, 2019, and August 13, 2019, Smith failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Smith was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

