Slidell: Scott Pellissier Charged With Failure to Account for

Slidell Man, Scott Pellissier Charged With Failure to Account for and Pay Taxes

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that SCOTT PELLISSIER (“PELLISSIER”), age 55, of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged on March 12, 2021 with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.

According to the one count bill of information, PELLISSIER conducted a business as a limited liability company under the name Paint and Body Experts of Slidell, Inc. During the third quarter of the year 2016, PELLISSIER collected federal income taxes and FICA taxes in the approximate sum of $43,205.83 from his employees, but did not pay any of that money to the Internal Revenue Service.

If convicted, PELLISSIER faces a maximum sentence of five (5) years. Upon release from prison, PELLISSIER also faces a term of supervised release up to (3) three years, and/or a fine of $10,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 371.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would also like to acknowledge the work of the Internal Revenue Service on this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today