Slidell: Miles J. Duperon Charged with Delay of U.S. Mail

Former Postal Employee, Miles J. Duperon Charged with Delay of U.S. Mail

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MILES J. DUPERON, age 29, of Slidell, was charged on June 7, 2021 in a one-count bill of information with delay of U.S. Mail matter by postal employee, in violation of 18 U.S.C. ‘ 1703(a).

According to the bill of information, on or about July 2019 through January 21, 2020, DUPERON unlawfully delayed U.S. mail, which was intended to be conveyed by mail.

If convicted, DUPERON faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of up to $250,000.00 or the greater of twice the gross gain to defendant or loss to victim, up to three years supervised release after imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment.

U. S. Attorney Evans reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today