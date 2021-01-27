Slidell: Justin Pierce Pleads Guilty to Commit Bank Larceny

Justin Pierce Pleads Guilty To Attempted Robbery of ATM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) JUSTIN PIERCE, age 22, a resident of Slidell, pled guilty on January 26, 2021 to conspiracy to commit bank larceny, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser. PIERCE faces 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, 1 year of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27, 2021 before the Honorable Susie Morgan.

According to court records, on or about February 5, 2020, PIERCE and others attempted to break into an ATM located in the drive-through of a Capital One Bank using sledgehammers, crowbars, chains, and a truck. Just prior to this robbery attempt, PIERCE and others were observed in the same truck attempting to break into an ATM at Hancock Whitney Bank.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Supervisor of the General Crimes Unit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today