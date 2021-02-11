Six defendants indicted for conspiracy to traffic drugs

Six Waycross-area defendants indicted for conspiracy to traffic drugs, including Fentanyl and heroin

Charges include allegation that users were harmed by overdose

WAYCROSS, GA (STL.News) An indictment recently unsealed in U.S. District Court alleges a drug trafficking conspiracy was responsible for distributing deadly addictive drugs that led to overdoses.

As alleged in USA vs. Hayes, et. al, the indictment charges six people with participating in the conspiracy to distribute a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin, said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. The indictment includes sentencing enhancements for two of the defendants that could mean up to life in prison upon conviction, and there is no parole in the federal system.

“As the number of victims of opioid addiction continues to rise, our office will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to identify and disrupt the illegal networks that distribute these drugs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We are committed to ending this deadly crisis.”

As described in the indictment, the indictment alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy started as early as March 2020 in Pierce and Ware counties, and that “serious bodily injury resulted from the distribution of the controlled substance.” Those charged in the indictment include:

Eric LeShawn Hayes, a/k/a “Pee Wee,” 27, of Blackshear, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; three counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl;

Davey Green, a/k/a “Little Dave,” 35, of Waycross, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin); two counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl;

Cyrlus LaShawn Hayes, a/k/a “Dubo,” 44, of Waycross, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin);

Renalba Jamar Green, a/k/a “Reno,” 34, of Waycross, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin);

Chrystal Champagne, 33, of Waycross, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin); and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl; and,

Preston Connor Luke, 26, of Blackshear, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute a Controlled Substance (40 grams or more of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin).

Because of specific prior felony convictions, Eric LaShawn Hayes, Cyrlus LaShawn Hayes, and Renalba Jamar Green each face enhanced punishment if convicted on any one of the drug charges alleged in the indictment which could result in additional prison time for these defendants, including sentences of up to life imprisonment if they are convicted on the Conspiracy charge.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“DEA and its law enforcement partners will continue to expend its time, energy and resources in an effort to stem the tide against the growing opioid epidemic,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Atlanta Field Division, Robert J. Murphy. “These defendants are alleged to have delivered countless doses of poison to the Waycross community. DEA and its law enforcement partners stand united to protect our communities from the scourge of drug abuse.”

The cases are being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blackshear Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank M. Pennington II and Noah J. Abrams.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today