Six Charged As Part Of Law Enforcement Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence In Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced that six individuals have been indicted on federal charges as a result of federal and local law enforcement efforts to reduce gun violence in Asheville.

Led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) in partnership with the Asheville Police Department, the local initiative aimed at identifying repeat offenders who illegally possess firearms and/or engage in the distribution of narcotics in the Asheville area.

As a result of this proactive investigation the following six individuals have been charged as follows:

Andre Ravon Payton, 34, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Daton Tahvian Dapre Alen-Long, 21, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 18 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Kalon Jamar Logan, 24, of Swannanoa, N.C. is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 25 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Jacob Keith Hall, 31, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 25 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Juve Markie Lequan McAlpin, 20, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Akeem Kwaman McDay, 30, of Asheville, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and 58 rounds of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges contained in the indictments are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In making today’s announcement Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer commended the ATF and the Asheville Police Department for their joint investigation that led to the charges and thanked the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for their invaluable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Pritchard of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is in charge of the prosecution for the government.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

