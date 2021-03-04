Sioux Falls: Samantha Kay Hill Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Sioux Falls Woman, Samantha Kay Hill Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) was sentenced on March 1, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Samantha Kay Hill, a/k/a Samantha Kay Rieger, age 33, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hill was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2020. She pled guilty on December 7, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning on an unknown date and continuing until approximately July 20, 2020.

On October 12, 2019, a vehicle Hill was driving, for the purposes of transporting methamphetamine, was stopped and searched by law enforcement. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.

Hill was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today