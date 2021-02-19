Sioux Falls: Julio Rodriguez Indicted for Sexual Abuse

Sioux Falls Man, Julio Rodriguez Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Julio Rodriguez, III, a/k/a Julio Rodriquez, III, age 19, was indicted on February 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on July 10, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota, Rodriguez knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, a sexual act with a minor under the age of 16.

The charge is merely an accusation and Rodriguez is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Rodriguez was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today