Sioux Falls: Frank Burchell Charged with Failure to Register

Sioux Falls Man, Billy Frank Burchell Charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Billy Frank Burchell, age 50, was indicted on April 6, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on April 8, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on Burchell, who had previously been convicted of a sex crime and required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, failed to do so between November 6, 2019, and November 10, 2020.

The charge is merely an accusation and Burchell is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Burchell was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today