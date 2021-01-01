Sioux Falls: Charles Little Sentenced for Failure to Register

Sioux Falls Man, Charles Little Bear Sentenced for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on December 28, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Charles Little Bear, Jr., age 54, was sentenced to six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Little Bear was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2020. He pled guilty on November 9, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from Little Bear failing to register as a sex offender as required by federal law between July 19, 2019, and April 9, 2020. Little Bear had previously been convicted of a sex offense in federal court, which requires him to register for 25 years after his release from custody.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.

Little Bear was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

