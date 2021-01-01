Sioux Falls: Bud Theus Indicted on Firearm Charge

Sioux Falls Man, Bud Theus Indicted on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Bud Theus, II, age 68, was indicted on October 14, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on December 29, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on May 8, 2020, Theus, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and then knowing he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and then knowing he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, knowingly did possess a revolver, which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce and foreign commerce, in Corson County, South Dakota.

The charge is merely an accusation and Theus is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and local communities to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Corson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook is prosecuting the case.

Theus was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

