Sioux Falls: Aaron Anthony Wodzinski Sentenced for Trafficking Heroin

Sioux Falls Man, Aaron Anthony Wodzinski Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Heroin that Led to Fatal Overdose

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death pled guilty and was sentenced on January 5, 2021, by District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.

Aaron Anthony Wodzinski, age 24, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Wodzinski was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2020.

The conviction stems from an incident that took place in November 2018, when Wodzinski knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin to an individual in Sioux Falls who used that heroin, overdosed, and died.

The investigation was conducted by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, United States Customs and Border Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga.

Wodzinski was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

