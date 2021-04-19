Sioux City: Walking Eagle Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City Man, Brett Michael Walking Eagle Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Conspired to Distribute Meth Within a School Zone

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty April 15, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Brett Michael Walking Eagle, 41, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location.

At the plea hearing, Walking Eagle admitted that on or about December 2, 2019, he and an individual cooperating with law enforcement agreed that Walking Eagle would either sell or coordinate the sale of approximately 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the cooperating individual. In return, Walking Eagle requested roughly a half ounce of the 6 ounces for himself. Walking Eagle instructed the individual cooperating with law enforcement to travel to the Boys and Girls Home parking lot, in Sioux City, Iowa to meet with another person who would provide the methamphetamine.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Walking Eagle remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Walking Eagle faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 80 years’ imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 8 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today