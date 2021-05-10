Sioux City: Tad Lynch Sentenced To Sell Methamphetamine

Sioux City Man, Tad Lynch Who Sold Methamphetamine Sentenced to Federal Prison

Lynch has a long history of criminal convictions.

(STL.News) A Sioux City man who sold methamphetamine was sentenced on May 7, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison.

Tad Lynch, age 32, from Sioux City, IA, received the prison term after a guilty plea to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Sioux City.

Lynch admitted that on February 20, 2020 and March 4, 2020 that he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it around the Sioux City area. Lynch has a significant criminal history, including prior convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, check forgery, disorderly conduct, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and eluding a peace officer. Lynch also has five prior theft convictions

Lynch was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Lynch was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lynch is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today