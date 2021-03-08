Sioux City: Derek Wilkens Pleads Guilty to Meth Trafficking

Sioux City Man, Derek Wilkens Pleads Guilty to Meth Trafficking

Wilkens was involved in distributing at least 3 pounds of meth in Sioux City

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty March 4, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Derek Wilkens, 35, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Wilkens admitted that between about May 2019 through about August 28, 2019, Wilkens and others distributed at least 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Evidence further showed that on August 28, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of one of Wilkens’ sources of supply in Sioux City, Iowa. During the search, Wilkens possessed approximately 88 grams of methamphetamine which he intended to distribute to another person or persons.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Wilkens was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Wilkens faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today