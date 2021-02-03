Sioux City: Aaron Louis Bryant Sentenced for Meth

Sioux City Man, Aaron Louis Bryant Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth

Caught after an altercation with law enforcement during a traffic stop

(STL.News) A man who possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on January 27, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison.

Aaron Louis Bryant, age 32, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 7, 2020, guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

At the guilty plea, Bryant admitted that on November 15, 2019, during a traffic stop, he got into an altercation with law enforcement. After law enforcement took defendant into custody, Bryant tossed a baggie of methamphetamine out of his pocket and made the comment “look what they threw on me.”

The baggie contained 3 smaller bags, each with methamphetamine inside. The three bags contained approximately 62 grams of actual methamphetamine. The incident happened within 1000 feet of the protected location of Dinosaur Park in Sioux City.

Bryant was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Bryant was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Bryant is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today