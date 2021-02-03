Singapore: Setting ourselves up for the perfect storm

(STL.News) Despite safe management measures in Chinatown, shoppers are still flocking to the area ahead of Chinese New Year. Rophi Clinic’s infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam warns of a super-spreader event.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore

YouTube video provided courtesy of The Straights Times

