Singapore: 2020 employment sees sharpest fall in 20 years

Mar 16, 2021 , , , ,

2020 employment sees the sharpest fall in 20 years; foreigners bear the brunt

(STL.News) The number of workers employed fell last year in the sharpest decline seen in Singapore in more than two decades, with foreigners bearing the brunt of the contraction, but the labor market is turning the corner. The latest labor market data from the Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday showed that non-residents accounted for all employment declines in 2020.  Sim Gim Guan, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation, shares some insight behind the figures.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore

