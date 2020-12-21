Sinclairville: Tracy Griffin Sentenced On Drug Conspiracy Charge

Sinclairville Woman, Tracy Griffin Sentenced On Drug Conspiracy Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Tracy Griffin, 38, of Sinclairville, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, was sentenced to time served and two years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that in January 2019, the defendant and co-defendant Brandon Blackshear conspired to sell acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. On January 2 and January 22, 2019, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force conducted controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Griffin and Blackshear.

Brandon Blackshear was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, under the direction of Jason Thompson, Associate Director of the Office of Justice Services; the Southern Regional Drug Task Force, under the direction of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today