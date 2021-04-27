Simmons First National – Declares $0.18 Per Share Dividend – April 2021

PINE BLUFF, AR (STL.News) Simmons First National Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) (“Simmons” or “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock of $0.18 per share, which is payable on July 6, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.72 per share and a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 8 percent. Simmons has a track record of paying cash dividends for 112 consecutive years.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a $23.3 billion asset Mid-South-based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma, and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine’s list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with and is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.