Simmons Bank Names Regional Trust President, Allan Ivie for MO-KS

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (STL.News) Simmons Bank has promoted Allan Ivie to regional president, wealth management, for its Missouri-Kansas markets. In this role, Ivie will oversee the bank’s existing trust teams in Columbia and Springfield, Missouri while spearheading new trust teams in St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas.

“With nearly 40 years of industry and leadership experience, Allan brings tremendous knowledge to this role, along with standout personal qualities like passion and the sincere desire to help others succeed,” said Jimmy Crocker, Simmons Bank’s executive vice president, wealth management, who recently joined the organization. “We look forward to seeing his heightened impact on our growing team and client base through this new position.”

“The Simmons trust group is under new leadership with a clear and exciting vision to expand of the line of business to provide exemplary services to more clients across our diverse geographies,” said Ivie. “I look forward to working closely with our bankers, clients and communities to build and deepen relationships while delivering on Simmons’ mission to see those around us prosper.”

Ivie previously served as president of Corporate Banking and Community Affairs for Simmons Bank’s Missouri Division, working with local market presidents to ensure that the bank successfully met the needs of its low-to-moderate-income communities. He will continue to oversee Community Affairs for the Missouri Division of the bank in addition to his new responsibilities.

Prior to joining the Simmons organization, Ivie served as president and chief executive officer for Reliance Bancshares, Inc, parent company of St. Louis-based Reliance Bank, which Simmons acquired in April 2019. Brought into this role in 2010 to help the community bank and its holding company address significant financial challenges, Ivie led a successful effort to return the Reliance organization to profitability by the end of 2012.

In addition to serving as board member, executive committee member and chairman of the Audit Committee for The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Ivie also holds board and leadership positions with St. Louis-area community organizations such as Justine Petersen Redevelopment Corporation, Youth and Family Center and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.