Shreveport: Montray Grant Convicted of Firearms Charge

Shreveport Man, Jawon Montray Grant Convicted of Firearms Charge Sentenced in Federal Court

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Jawon Montray Grant, 32, of Shreveport, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Grant pleaded guilty to the charge on November 19, 2020.

According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing, Louisiana State Police troopers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on May 31, 2019 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped abruptly in the middle of the street and the driver, later determined to be Grant, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement officers gave chase and observed Grant throw a black object to the ground behind a residence. Officers went to that location and found the object was a loaded pistol with an extended magazine.

There were other passengers in the vehicle that Grant abandoned, including three small children. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and came to the scene and told officers that she allowed Grant to use the vehicle. Grant was later arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Grant has previous felony convictions in Caddo Parish for simple burglary in 2017 and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2018.

The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today