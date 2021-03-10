Shreveport: Aaron McKinney Sentenced for Distributing Meth

Shreveport Man, Aaron McKinney Sentenced for Selling and Distributing Methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Aaron McKinney, a.k.a “Dinosaur,” 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Between March 2019 and December 2019, law enforcement agents began an investigation into the suspected drug trafficking activities of McKinney and other co-defendants. During the investigation, DEA agents obtained authority to intercept phone calls on a cell phone belonging to a co-defendant. On several occasions, law enforcement agents intercepted phone calls wherein McKinney discussed obtaining methamphetamine, as well as prices, amounts, and meeting locations to purchase the methamphetamine. At the time of his arrest, McKinney admitted to agents that he was selling and purchasing methamphetamine. On July 27, 2020, McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DEA conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.

This is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence—riven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today