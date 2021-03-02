Sherwood: Noah Shoemaker Detained Pending Trial

Sherwood Man, Noah Shoemaker Detained Pending Trial on Federal Gun Charges

Defendant Was Equipped with Survival Gear, Numerous Firearms

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) A Sherwood man will remain in custody to await trial after being indicted on federal firearm charges. Noah Shoemaker, 37, appeared for a bond hearing on Monday afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris.

Shoemaker was charged in January 2021 with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a machine gun. When FBI agents arrested Shoemaker on January 30, 2021, they discovered he had fled to Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Upon locating Shoemaker, agents found a firearm on his person and another firearm in his vehicle as well as numerous rounds of ammunition. Additionally, Shoemaker was equipped with camping gear, bottled water, cash, fire supplies, and other survival gear.

Judge Harris determined that Shoemaker poses a risk of flight as well as a risk of danger to the community and remanded him to the custody of the United States Marshals. He will remain in custody until his trial, which is currently scheduled for March 29, 2021, but is expected to be continued due to the Court’s Administrative Order 11.

Shoemaker was initially charged in January on a federal complaint, and subsequently indicted on three charges—two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a machine gun—on Feb. 3, 2021. Being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun are both punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. This case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacy Williams.

An indictment contains only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today