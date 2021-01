(STL.News) GameStop is an American company, it was on the verge of Bankruptcy. But its shares suddenly shot up by 2000% in four days. This magical turn around happens not because the company suddenly began doing well, but because this spike is driven up by a group of netizens who were out to teach the bankers of wall street a lesson.

In this report know what financial rebellion looks like.

Wikipedia page – GameStop short squeeze

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News