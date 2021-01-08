Shane McClearan Pleads Guilty to Distribute Controlled Substances

Tulsa Man, Shane McClearan Wright Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

(STL.News) A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Thursday to maintaining a drug involved premises and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Shane McClearan Wright, 44, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to all five counts of the indictment before U.S. District Court Judge Claire V. Eagan. Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for April 7, 2021.

“Heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine are quite the trifecta of addiction and death to be trafficking. Shane Wright brought these illicit narcotics to Northern Oklahoma and now he is facing the consequences. I appreciate the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and local law enforcement for their vigilance to keep dangerous drugs off our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “This is yet another conviction secured by the diligent efforts of our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick. Her vigilance and commitment to enforcing our nation’s drug laws should make traffickers think twice before bringing their illicit business here.”

“Our special agents and dedicated support staff at HSI Tulsa are relentlessly committed to protecting the communities we serve from dangerous drug traffickers and their cohorts,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “We will continue working with our valued law enforcement partners to bring to justice those involved in the illicit drug trade.”

On September 10, 2020 a Customs and Border Protection Officer x-rayed a FedEx package coming from Mexico and noticed some anomalies. A K-9 unit proceeded to discover that the package contained 1.84 kilos of heroin and was in route to an address in Northern Oklahoma. Officers discovered that the package was intended for Shane Wright and that Wright was known to local law enforcement as a narcotics courier. Prior to the delivery arriving at Wright’s residence, law enforcement replaced the 1.84 kilos with 100 grams of heroin as a represented delivery sample. On September 15, 2020 an officer from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs posed as a FedEx delivery driver and knocked on Wright’s door to have him sign for the package. Once the parcel was received by Wright, law enforcement conducted a search warrant and found $6,975 cash in a lock box, more heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, unknown white pills, and a digital scale at the residence.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn A. McCormick is prosecuting the case.

