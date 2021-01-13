SEO Advice from St. Louis SEO Expert

Advice from a St. Louis SEO Expert – WebTech Group offers tips and advise regarding website rankings

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) St. Louis SEO Expert is a search term frequently used on Google search in the St. Louis, Missouri region.

SEO is a common phrase used in digital marketing and website design, but do most business owners know what it is? Probably not.

SEO involves many aspects of managing a website. If a website is appropriately designed, the SEO efforts in the future should be focused on adding to and enhancing existing content and off-page SEO like link building and digital citations.

Many claim to be “SEO Experts”, but few have credentials and experience to justify the self-promoting phrase.

If you own a business, chances are you own a website. Most business owners view their website as a liability rather than an asset.

Many small businesses have to buy digital ads to promote their website. Still, the fundamentals of being found in search results are overlooked and ignored because the IT support does not know how to rank a website properly with the major search engines like Google and Bing.

As a business owner, you should ensure that you are found in Google search results using organic words and phrases before spending money to promote your website. Organic search results are free and preferred by customers.

As a business owner, you need to ensure that your web design meets all guidelines established by Google and Bing to ensure that you are easily found in search results. SEO marketing is free, and one of the most effective forms of marketing online.

SEO does not end at the website, but web hosting is a critical part of owning an optimized website that ranks high in search results.

The foundation of all small businesses seeking customers should begin with their website. It needs to be actively managed with expanding content, announcements, increased off-page SEO efforts, and SEO friendly hosting.

For those small businesses seeking a St. Louis SEO expert’s assistance, WebTech Group recently announced more Certifications from Yoast SEO. Additionally, the agency is SEO Certified.

