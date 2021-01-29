Selma: Stanley Young Sentenced for Armed Bank Robbery

Selma Resident, Stanley Young Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Bank Robbery

(STL.News) United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced today that United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced defendant Stanley Young, a/k/a “New York,” a/k/a “Shoota,” 32, of Selma, Alabama, to imprisonment for 17 years for committing an armed bank robbery. As part of the sentence, the judge ordered that Young undergo five years of supervised release, pay $47,423 in restitution, and pay a $200 mandatory special assessment.

On December 30, 2019, a federal grand jury for the Southern District of Alabama indicted Young and his two codefendants, Jabriel Bell and Fortune Hoppins, for robbing the bank and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Hoppins and Bell pleaded guilty to the bank robbery charge last July. The Court sentenced Hoppins and Bell each to 10 years in prison.

In October 2020, a trial jury convicted Young on both charges following a three-day trial.

The jury heard the evidence that in September of 2016, Young, Bell, and Hoppins robbed the West Alabama Bank & Trust, a federally insured bank in Marion, Alabama. The victim tellers testified that one robber, Bell, held them at gunpoint while another robber, Hoppins, stole money from the tellers’ drawers. Bell and Hoppins forced one of the tellers to go to the bank’s vault and ordered her to open it. All told, the robbers stole $46,923 from the bank.

Eyewitness testimony and expert analysis of historical cell-site records established that Young was the getaway driver. After the robbery, the defendants fled the crime scene, burned the getaway car, and moved to another car to continue their flight from Marion to Selma.

In November 2016, Young and Hoppins—fugitives from justice for the bank robbery—were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Bridgeport, Connecticut on outstanding warrants from Perry County, Alabama. At the time of his arrest, agents found Young in possession of a backpack containing a stolen and fully loaded Glock Model 17 9mm pistol.

The jury also heard testimony about the burglary of a gun store in Safford, Alabama that occurred after Young and Hoppins had returned to Alabama in 2017. Young pleaded guilty in a separate federal case to stealing 50 guns with Hoppins and Bell in the Safford burglary. Young had been previously sentenced to 60 months in prison for that crime.

Furthermore, the jury heard evidence that Young attempted to tamper with two material witnesses while awaiting trial on the bank robbery charges. The evidence showed that Young used contraband phones at the jail to access Facebook and offered to pay other inmates $500 to assault one of the witnesses . The second witness was convinced by Young to plead guilty to a crime, lie to federal agents about Young’s involvement, and offer false testimony in court exonerating Young.

The FBI, the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department, the Selma Police Department, and the Bridgeport, Connecticut Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Sinan Kalayoglu and Justin Roller prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today