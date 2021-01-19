Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Venezuelan Interim President Guaido

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:?

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido. Secretary Pompeo and Interim President Guaido discussed their mutual goal of a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela and the United States’ unwavering support for his leadership and for the liberty and dignity of all Venezuelans. The Secretary expressed his personal respect and appreciation for Interim President Guaido’s commitment to the cause of freedom and his inspiring leadership to millions of Venezuelans yearning for a brighter future. Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the Venezuelan people as they continue to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis created by the illegitimate Maduro regime.