Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Cyprus Foreign Minister Christodoulides

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:?

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Republic of Cyprus (ROC) Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Christodoulides agreed that the strength of the U.S.-ROC relationship is at an all-time high as a result of our partnership on significant issues including the temporary waiver of International Traffic in Arms Regulations restrictions, the entry of the ROC into the International Military Education and Training Program, and the launch of the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security (CYCLOPS) regional border security training center.